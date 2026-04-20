Bernardo Silva lauds 'animal' Erling Haaland after Man City's 'very big' victory over title rivals Arsenal

While Haaland took the headlines for his goal, the striker was eager to return the compliments to his captain. Despite Silva's diminutive stature compared to the Norwegian, Haaland was particularly impressed by the midfielder's defensive contributions, including a crucial header to clear a cross intended for Viktor Gyokeres.

"I remember that cross, when he headed it out, I told him he was like Cannavaro today," Haaland joked. The striker concluded with a heartfelt nod to the Portuguese international's consistency: "I'm not going to make it emotional but Bernie, you were really good as usual."