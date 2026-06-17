Bernardo Silva completes free transfer to Real Madrid as Man City icon links up with Jose Mourinho

The appointment of Mourinho as Real Madrid head coach earlier this month has already paid dividends on the recruitment front. According reports, the presence of the legendary Portuguese tactician was a key factor in Silva’s decision to choose Los Blancos over other European heavyweights. Madrid have moved quickly to refresh a squad that failed to secure major silverware in the last two campaigns, turning to a proven winner in Silva.

While domestic rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were both credited with a serious interest in the 31-year-old, The Athletic reports they ultimately bowed out of the race. Once Madrid emerged as the frontrunners, the other La Liga sides chose not to improve their existing proposals, clearing the path for the transfer. Real Madrid confirmed the move in an official statement: "Real Madrid C. F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028."







