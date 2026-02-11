Bernardo covered 12.84 kilometres on Sunday at Anfield, but he was not just a water carrier, but the difference-maker. He knocked in Haaland’s header to equalise and then played in Matheus Nunes before he was brought down by Alisson for the decisive penalty, which Haaland subsequently buried.

For Haaland, Bernardo's non-celebration when he levelled in the 84th minute summed him up: "Bernardo gave a signal to the whole club and the fans – let's have it. He wanted the second goal."

Pep Guardiola also wanted to emphasise the Portugal international’s influence on his side’s first win at Anfield in five years and their first in front of a crowd since 2003: "We were guided by our incredible player, one of the best players I ever trained, our captain Bernardo. Because when a player always puts the team in front of him and does things through his own example, everybody follows him."

But there is one problem with Bernardo being City’s pied piper: he's only going to be around for another few months, presuming he doesn't sign a new contract.