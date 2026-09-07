Benjamin Sesko targets positives despite 'painful' Manchester United draw against Everton

The goal provides a welcome boost for the 23-year-old marksman after fitness issues disrupted the majority of his pre-season preparations.

Looking to take the positives from his display and the team's effort, Sesko added: "For me, it's the best feeling when I'm scoring, especially for the club like that. When I can provide the goals and the points for the team - it's my job at the end of the day. It's nice to be back with the team to experience all the games again. Of course I wish today that we had won, but we can't change that.

"It's really important to take everything as positive even when it's not the best option from today. To see the game in a good light, to try and improve and focus for the next game."