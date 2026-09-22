Benjamin Sesko breaks silence as Man Utd striker suffers fresh injury blow and withdraws from Slovenia squad

The 23-year-old striker was absent from United's 1-1 Premier League draw at Fulham on the weekend after missing training in the wake of their 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton. Consequently, Sesko was forced to pull out of Slovenia's upcoming Nations League clashes against Scotland, North Macedonia, and Switzerland.

Instead of joining his international team-mates, the forward will remain in England to undergo medical examinations. United confirmed the approach in an official update on Monday, stating: "Benjamin will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan."

This is a recurrence of a shin issue that originally surfaced during the spring. The forward played through the pain barrier for two months to help the Red Devils secure Champions League qualification, but the problem has continued to linger.



