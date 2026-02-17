Benfica boss Jose Mourinho points the finger at Vinicius Jr as alleged racism against Real Madrid star completely overshadows Champions League play-off

Mourinho was sent off in the latter stages of the game for dissent, but that did not stop him from tearing into Vinicius in his post-match interviews. The Portuguese icon defended his club, suggesting that the last thing they are is racist, and saying that issues like this arise in every stadium the Madrid star plays in.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, he said: "There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens, always. Look, I am saying it was a good 50 minutes of football. I believe millions of people are watching around the world – a crazy goal and then game over.

"I saw two completely different things. I want to be independent, and I don't comment about it. I told him [Vinícius] exactly that.

"I told him [Vinicius] - when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black.

"This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that – this in Benfica. They [Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.

"These talents are able to do these beautiful things, but unfortunately he [Vinicius Junior] was not just happy to score that astonishing goal.

"When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way."