Ben White Arsenal 2023-24Getty
Harry Sherlock

Ben White's wife Milly Adams posts idyllic holiday image of 'competitive' Uno game as Arsenal star appears to jet off to beach after rejecting England call-up

Ben WhiteEnglandArsenalPremier League

Ben White's wife Milly Adams appeared to post an image of the pair playing Uno on holiday after the Arsenal defender snubbed an England call-up.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • White rejected chance to play for England
  • Three Lions lost to Brazil in international friendly
  • Arsenal defender has jetted off

Editors' Picks