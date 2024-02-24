Ben Foster calls Rob McElhenney 'the 'brains' behind Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds more 'relaxed' about investment in League Two club - as ex-goalkeeper surprisingly claims Hollywood stars are not 'best friends' WrexhamLeague TwoBen Foster

Retired goalkeeper Ben Foster says Rob McElhenney is the 'brains' behind Wrexham, with co-owner Ryan Reynolds taking a more "relaxed" approach.