Ben Davies is the new Paolo Maldini! James Maddison pays tribute to 'Mr Reliable' for top performance in Tottenham's 4-0 win away at crisis club Man City

James Maddison praised 'Mr Reliable' Ben Davies after his Erling Haaland shut-out saw Tottenham romp to a 4-0 victory at Manchester City.

  • Davies started in makeshift defensive partnership
  • Spurs reduced City to five shots on target
  • Maddison scored twice in first 20 minutes
