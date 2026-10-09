Bayern boss Vincent Kompany raves about 'world-class' Michael Olise amid swirling Real Madrid transfer rumors

Kompany has expressed his immense admiration for Olise, suggesting the winger is already operating at a level that puts him among the footballing elite. The former Manchester City captain has been stunned by the impact the Frenchman has made since arriving from Crystal Palace, and he was quick to highlight the player’s unique attributes. During a conversation with Sky Sport Germany, Kompany made it clear that he views the attacker as a special talent.

When questioned on whether Olise had reached the status of being one of the best on the planet, Kompany was emphatic in his response. "Yes, absolutely. Without a doubt. He has made enormous progress in recent years," the Bayern manager stated. "I think a player with Michael Olise's talent will always succeed, he will always be among the best. Not only because of his talent, but also because of his mentality and sense of detail. The way he always has an eye for something that others might not see, even in training. And that's why the boy has already become such a special player in world football."