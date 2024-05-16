A massive U-turn from Bayern! Only one stumbling block could prevent Thomas Tuchel staying on as coach amid positive talks with German giants after Harry Kane & Co push for club to keep him
Thomas Tuchel is reportedly close to staying on as Bayern Munich coach amid positive talks with the club, with just one issue yet to be resolved.
- Tuchel's agent in talks with Bayern board
- German manager likely to stay on next season
- Has backing of sporting director and key players