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Kane heir! Bayern tipped for surprise cut-price swoop for struggling striker Woltemade
Bayern linked with surprise swoop for Woltemade
Bayern Munich have been tipped to launch a future move for Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade as a long-term successor to Harry Kane, according to talkSPORT. Although Kane continues his prolific form after becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for Bayern, the 33-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career.
Bavarian officials are assessing options to lead their frontline in the coming years.
Woltemade, who joined Newcastle from Stuttgart last summer, is viewed as a prime candidate to return to Germany.
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Expert claims Bayern could land striker on the cheap
European football expert Andy Brassell believes Bayern will eventually secure Woltemade despite his recent struggles in England and Italy. The Germany international netted eight Premier League goals in his debut season with Newcastle, but scored only twice after the turn of the year before joining Juventus on deadline day.
Brassell suggested Bayern previously felt confident of signing the 24-year-old and could now acquire him for a reduced fee.
"I still think Woltemade will end up at Bayern at some point," Brassell explained. "They were convinced he would go there before Newcastle. Bayern will look at his situation and think they could get him for pennies on the pound in the future."
Difficult start in Turin complicates current loan
Woltemade has endured a slow start to life at Juventus alongside fellow forward Randal Kolo Muani. The striker has logged just 44 minutes across two substitute appearances, failing to hit the target with his three goalward attempts.
Before his loan departure, he featured twice for Newcastle this season, registering an assist in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.
Brassell noted that Juventus are struggling to reform their frontline, leaving both forward partners working to regain peak form.
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Forward targets turnaround ahead of European tie
Despite his early difficulties in Serie A, Woltemade retains considerable potential as he approaches his prime years. Bayern intend to monitor his progress closely throughout his loan spell in Italy before deciding whether to launch a formal bid.
The forward hopes to kickstart his Bianconeri career when Juventus host Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in their Europa League opener.
A strong campaign in Europe could reignite interest from top suitors across the continent.
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