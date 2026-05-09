Bayern Munich talks with Konrad Laimer deadlocked as director looks to 'bridge the gap' with Austria star

The contract negotiations between Bayern and Laimer are currently dominating the headlines in Germany. While both parties have expressed a desire to continue their relationship, sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that there has been a lack of progress in recent weeks. Speaking to Sky on the sidelines of Bayern's fixture against Wolfsburg, Eberl provided a candid update on the situation.

"There are two points of view that currently do not match each other. We want to extend with Konni, that is a fact. Now we have to somehow find a bridge regarding the expectations," Eberl said.