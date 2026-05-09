Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich talks with Konrad Laimer deadlocked as director looks to 'bridge the gap' with Austria star
Eberl admits to contract stalemate
The contract negotiations between Bayern and Laimer are currently dominating the headlines in Germany. While both parties have expressed a desire to continue their relationship, sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that there has been a lack of progress in recent weeks. Speaking to Sky on the sidelines of Bayern's fixture against Wolfsburg, Eberl provided a candid update on the situation.
"There are two points of view that currently do not match each other. We want to extend with Konni, that is a fact. Now we have to somehow find a bridge regarding the expectations," Eberl said.
- AFP
Financial demands create friction
Laimer, who is highly valued for his tactical flexibility and work rate, has been with Bayern since the summer of 2023. His current deal is set to expire in 2027, at which point the Austrian would be 30 years old. However, the club’s new policy of setting stricter financial limits during negotiations appears to be clashing with the midfielder's personal valuation.
The 28-year-old currently earns an estimated salary of €8-9 million per year, but reports suggest he is holding out for a significant pay rise to approximately €15m annually. This figure is understood to be well above what the Bayern hierarchy is willing to offer at this stage, leading to the current impasse described by Eberl as a gap that needs bridging.
Hoeness calls for financial limits
The debate surrounding Laimer's value has even reached the club's upper echelon, with honorary president Uli Hoeness weighing in on the necessity of wage discipline. Despite his admiration for Laimer's contribution to the team, Hoeness made it clear that no player is bigger than the club's financial structure. The legendary figure stressed that hard decisions must be made to maintain the wage bill.
"Konny is a player I value very much. He is extremely important for the team, as well as for the club's external image. He works incredibly hard for the team," Hoeness told DAZN. However, he added a stern warning: "But he is just not Maradona. And such players must accept that there are limits." Despite these strong words, Eberl insisted that the negotiations remain professional, stating, "There is zero bad blood."
- AFP
Kroos defends Austrian star
While the club leadership urges restraint, former Bayern Munich star Toni Kroos has spoken out in favour of Laimer receiving the salary he desires. The Real Madrid legend and 2014 World Cup winner believes that the importance of "unsung heroes" who do the dirty work in midfield is often reflected poorly in modern wage structures. Kroos used his podcast to argue that Laimer’s impact on matches justifies a higher pay grade.
"He is important for the team. He has proven his importance. And you shouldn't underestimate the value of paying an extra euro to players who don't score 40 goals," Kroos said on his podcast. As the Laimer situation continues, Bayern face the difficult task of balancing the books while keeping one of their most reliable performers happy in Bavaria.