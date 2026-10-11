Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich breaks silence on Germany role debate and defends Jurgen Klopp

The veteran midfielder has found himself at the centre of a heated debate during the most recent international break. After promising displays from younger talents in the engine room, high-profile figures including Oliver Kahn, Lothar Matthaus, and Michael Ballack questioned whether the 31-year-old should remain a fixture in the starting XI. Despite the noise, the Germany captain reflected on the debate himself following Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Augsburg on Saturday.

"Honestly, I didn't really follow it, but you still get the sense that there's been a bit of a fuss," Kimmich told Bild. "I've been doing this for 11 years now. I know how this business works. The only thing I can and must focus on is my own performance. That's what I've done for the last 11 years. I'll keep doing the same. In the end, the best players always play. I've done a pretty good job of being among the best over the last ten years. That's my goal, and that's what I work towards every day. I'll make sure I deliver the performances required every three days."