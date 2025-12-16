Getty Images Sport
Huge boost for Bayern Munich as Jamal Musiala returns to first-team training after six months out with fractured fibula
A long road back finally reaches the pitch
Musiala underwent successful surgery on a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle after being stretchered off during Bayern's quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern have been meticulous, ensuring each phase of Musiala's recovery was completed before the next began, with no shortcuts taken. His appearance in Tuesday's training session marked the first visible sign that his comeback is tangible, after months of controlled physiotherapy, strength work, and carefully monitored progress behind closed doors. Remarkably, Bayern’s season has not stalled despite the absence of one of Europe’s most gifted young attackers. Vincent Kompany’s side have lost only once across all competitions, powered by an electric frontline that has seen Harry Kane lead the way, supported by Luis Díaz, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry. Teenage prospect Lennart Karl has also impressed, underlining the depth Bayern currently possess in attacking areas. That form has allowed the club to take a cautious approach with Musiala. With a healthy lead at the top of the Bundesliga, there has been no temptation to rush him back.
Kompany sets out the plan
Vincent Kompany has been transparent about the timeline, stressing patience above all else. Speaking ahead of Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Mainz at the weekend, the Belgian confirmed that Musiala is edging closer to rejoining the matchday squad.
"Jamal is close," he said. "Hopefully next week. But I want to be very clear: zero pressure on Jamal and the medical department. Hopefully he can get in a few training sessions before Christmas. That would simply feel good – for the team and for him. And then his first minutes on the pitch should follow in January. That would be an ideal plan for us."
Reinforcements returning at the right time
Musiala’s progress comes as Bayern begin to clear a crowded injury list. Alphonso Davies made an emotional return in the recent Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon, nine months after damaging his knee while on international duty with Canada. Hiroki Ito has also rejoined the squad following a lengthy lay-off, leaving Musiala as the final major absentee, working his way back. Davies’ comeback was particularly symbolic, greeted by a standing ovation from the Allianz Arena crowd.
Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich offered rare insight into the psychological demands of long-term injuries, admitting he was unsure whether he could have shown the same resolve as Davies during such an extended absence.
"The way I experienced him, how he went through rehab, that is exemplary. I wouldn't have managed it like that with this energy," Kimmich said.
"He also always tried to be close to the team," Kimmich continued. "He has been with us in the dressing room for months, comes to the games, comes into the dressing room together with Jamal, turns on the music, tries to create a good mood. That is not something to be taken for granted."
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also hailed Davies: "It is naturally a hard time. I know that because I have also had severe injuries and I believe for him it is now very important that he stays cool and appreciates this joy of playing football and that he is with us in the team. We obviously also hope that he will remain healthy, but he did it superbly, even during that time."
What comes next?
Bayern are well-positioned to ease Musiala back without jeopardising results. He is unlikely to feature when Kompany's side close out their 2025 schedule with a Bundesliga clash against Heidenheim away from home on Sunday.
