Kane has once again proven himself to be the premier marksman in world football, with the Bayern forward set to be presented with the European Golden Shoe award on August 19. The ceremony, which recognizes the continent's most prolific league goalscorer, follows a 2025-26 campaign where the England international found the back of the net with relentless frequency.

The statistics behind Kane’s triumph are staggering, as he finished the Bundesliga season with 36 goals to his name. This tally translated to 72 points in the Golden Shoe standings, allowing him to finish comfortably ahead of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, who won this award in the 2024-25 season. This victory marks the second time the former Tottenham man has claimed the trophy, following his initial success during the 2023-24 season. Kane set a record with 61 goals for Bayern across all club competitions in the 2025–26 season.