Bayern Munich chief gives Harry Kane contract update as German giants move to secure England captain's future until 2029

Bayern Munich are actively working to secure Kane's long-term future, with sporting director Christoph Freund confirming that contract extension discussions remain encouraging despite no deal being officially signed yet. German media reports earlier this week indicated that the 33-year-old striker had agreed in principle to a contract running through to 2029.

The England captain has been in sensational form since transferring from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. Kane has bagged 152 goals in 154 matches for the Bavarian side, claiming the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each season while helping the club secure two league titles and the DFB-Pokal last term.

His remarkable goalscoring form carried into the international break, where Kane celebrated a record-equalling 125th cap for England with a brace in a 3-0 victory over Czechia on Tuesday. His sustained brilliance has placed him among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or in London later this month, alongside Bayern team-mate Michael Olise.



