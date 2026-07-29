Revealed: Bayern Munich ready to extend Harry Kane's contract through to 2029 with star striker open to role change

Bayern Munich are wasting no time in securing the future of their talismanic striker. Following the conclusion of the World Cup, the Bavarian giants have made it clear that Kane remains central to their ambitions. According to Sport Bild, the club is preparing a formal contract offer that will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena until at least 2029. With a current salary of around €25 million per year, Kane is set to continue as one of the club's top earners, with no wage reduction planned despite his age.

Negotiations are set to be led by sporting director Max Eberl and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, the man responsible for bringing the England captain to Munich originally. On the player's side, his father Pat and brother Charlie will represent his interests at the bargaining table.



