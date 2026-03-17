Bayern Munich dealt fresh Jamal Musiala injury concern as Germany star ruled out for longer than expected

The timing of this ankle injury is particularly poor for both club and country, with the international break looming on the horizon. Julian Nagelsmann is set to announce his national squad this coming Thursday for upcoming friendly matches against Switzerland and Ghana. The Bayern star may now be forced to withdraw from the camp to focus on his rehabilitation in Munich. No final decision has been made regarding his availability for the national side, but the current trajectory suggests the games might come too early. The priority remains ensuring he returns at full fitness for the decisive run-in.