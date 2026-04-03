Bayern Munich & Brighton pull out of Said El Mala race as Koln demand record transfer fee for Bundesliga star

The battle for El Mala's signature has taken a sudden turn as two of the primary contenders, Bayern Munich and Brighton, have stepped back from negotiations. Despite heavy scouting and initial inquiries, the financial demands set by Koln have proven to be a significant stumbling block for the interested parties.

As per Sky Germany, Koln are reportedly determined to maximise the value of their prized asset, seeking a transfer fee that would set a new record for a player of his age profile at the club. This firm stance has forced both the Bavarian giants and the Premier League side to explore other options, as they are currently unwilling to meet the steep valuation for the German talent.