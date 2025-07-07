Bayern Munich steal a march on Barcelona in Luis Diaz transfer pursuit amid uncertainty surrounding winger's Liverpool future
Bayern Munich could beat Barcelona to the signing of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz this summer after the Bundesliga club struck an agreement on personal terms. Diaz is yet to negotiate a fresh deal with the English champions and has reportedly assured Bayern Munich officials that he would consider moving to Germany in the summer.
- Bayern could beat Barca to sign Diaz
- Bayern got verbal confirmation from Diaz
- Colombian forward could snub Liverpool's contract offer