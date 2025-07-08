Bayern ready to rival Arsenal for Eberechi Eze and target move for Chelsea flop after losing Jamal Musiala to injury

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze as part of their summer rebuild. Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023 with high expectations after a standout spell with RB Leipzig. However, the French international has endured a challenging period in west London, with injuries and inconsistent form severely limiting his impact.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea ready to offload Nkunku

Bayern ready to bid for Chelsea star and Eze

Viewed as replacements for Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱