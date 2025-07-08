Crystal Palace FA Cup Eberechi Eze 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Bayern ready to rival Arsenal for Eberechi Eze and target move for Chelsea flop after losing Jamal Musiala to injury

C. NkunkuE. EzeTransfersBayern MunichBundesligaArsenalPremier LeagueH. KaneChelseaCrystal Palace

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze as part of their summer rebuild. Nkunku arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2023 with high expectations after a standout spell with RB Leipzig. However, the French international has endured a challenging period in west London, with injuries and inconsistent form severely limiting his impact.

  • Chelsea ready to offload Nkunku
  • Bayern ready to bid for Chelsea star and Eze
  • Viewed as replacements for Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala
