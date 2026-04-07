Bato on his relationship with Ancelotti: He named his dog after me

Former Milan star Alexandre Pato has revealed some behind-the-scenes details of his golden era with the Rossoneri, during which he shone under the guidance of veteran manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Pato spoke at length about his time with Milan and his life since retirement in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports Golazo.

Pato joined Milan as a teenager in 2007, won the Golden Boy award in 2009 and claimed the Serie A title in the 2010–11 season.