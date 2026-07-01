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Jurgen Klopp will bring 'new optimism' to Germany as Bastian Schweinsteiger confident ex-Liverpool boss will replace Julian Nagelsmann after World Cup exit
Schweinsteiger expects Klopp appointment
In the wake of Germany's shock round of 32 elimination, World Cup winner Schweinsteiger has voiced his belief that a change in leadership is imminent. Speaking as a pundit for ARD, the legendary midfielder suggested that the path is being cleared for Klopp to finally step into the national team hot seat. "I believe that it will happen," Schweinsteiger stated when asked about the likelihood of Klopp succeeding Nagelsmann. "Of course, nothing is certain yet. But I have a feeling that it will likely happen that way."
The former Bayern Munich star highlighted the unique authority that the former Liverpool boss would bring to a federation currently in turmoil. "If Jurgen Klopp were to become national coach, he would also bring such a power base with him," Schweinsteiger added. "The DFB is already in a state of emergency, and I have the feeling that it will happen."
The calls for change follow a historic low for the DFB-Elf, who suffered a disastrous and premature exit from the 2026 World Cup. Despite entering the tournament with high expectations, Germany suffered a monumental shock after failing to overcome Paraguay - a side ranked 31 places below them - before losing a penalty shootout (4-3) for the first time in their World Cup history.
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The end of the Nagelsmann era?
Despite Nagelsmann being under contract until 2028, his future is now the subject of intense scrutiny by the DFB hierarchy. Schweinsteiger believes that even if Klopp were not an immediate option, the DFB must seriously consider a coaching change to revitalise the squad ahead of Euro 2028.
"After an exit like that, it is always the case that you have to talk about the coach," Schweinsteiger said. "I believe that Jurgen Klopp is a great coach and that he can create a sense of new optimism. I think that would be very important with a view to the European Championship."
The DFB leadership, including president Bernd Neuendorf, vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke, and sporting director Rudi Voller, are expected to meet in the coming days to conduct a full post-mortem of the tournament failure. For many, the result against Paraguay was the final straw in a cycle that has seen Germany fail to meet their historic standards on the world stage for over a decade. With pressure mounting for a managerial overhaul, Klopp has emerged as a major target; according to reports, the former Liverpool boss views managing at a World Cup as one of his final remaining ambitions in the game, specifically eyeing the 2030 finals. However, the prospect of Euro 2028, set to be held in the UK and Ireland, could also prove to be a significant draw for a man who spent nearly a decade in England.
Germany facing a crisis of identity
Beyond the tactical issues on the pitch, Schweinsteiger offered a scathing assessment of the "DNA" of German football, suggesting the nation has lost the grit that once made them feared worldwide. "My ex-colleagues say to me that we have lost our DNA," he remarked. "We made the mistake years ago of only looking for footballing solutions. We have given up or neglected our own strengths and virtues for which we were respected abroad."
He continued by suggesting that the current squad lacks the physical presence required to compete with rising nations. "Now we no longer have the footballing solutions in matches – and in terms of robustness and intensity, we can no longer keep up. Mexico, for example, has more of that than we do. We have made big mistakes in the past and now we have been eliminated early three times at a World Cup; that is no longer a coincidence."
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Klopp plays it cool amid speculation
While the drumbeat for his appointment grows louder, Klopp has remained measured in his public comments while working as a pundit during the tournament. The 59-year-old, who recently took on a role as head of global football at Red Bull, has not officially closed the door but was careful not to undermine the incumbent manager. "I haven't thought about that yet," Klopp said recently regarding the national team links. "I understand that when the national coach position is discussed, my name is mentioned in some form. But it's not the moment to really talk about it. There's nothing to say about it."