Barrow AFC v Derby County - Carabao Cup Second RoundGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Barrow players bizarrely offered bigger bonus if they LOSE to Chelsea than if they win Carabao Cup clash

BarrowLeague Two

Barrow's players are set to be given a bigger incentive to lose their Carabao Cup third-round match against Chelsea rather than win the tie.

  • Barrow set to play Chelsea in Carabao Cup
  • Reports suggest players will earn more to lose
  • Barrow report to EFL that changes will be made
