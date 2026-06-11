AFP
Barred World Cup referee Omar Artan appointed to take charge of UEFA Super Cup final between PSG & Aston Villa
UEFA hand Artan major final following U.S. visa snub
In a surprising turn of events, UEFA has confirmed that Artan will take charge of the season-opening showpiece between PSG and Aston Villa on August 12. The match, which will be held in Salzburg, marks a significant moment for African officiating, with Artan becoming the first referee from the continent to lead a major UEFA final.
The appointment comes just days after Artan was forced to return to Somalia. He had arrived in Miami to join the World Cup match officials' base but was blocked by U.S. Border and Customs Protection. A statement from the authorities cited "vetting concerns" for his removal, a decision that has sparked widespread debate across the football world.
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Ceferin backs 'excellent' Somali official
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was vocal in his support for Artan, emphasising the official's quality over the recent border issues. "Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football," Ceferin stated. "Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination."
The move is seen as a direct show of solidarity from European football's governing body. Ceferin added, "I am grateful to my friend CAF President Patrice Motsepe for supporting enthusiastically our initiative." The appointment is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between UEFA and CAF to encourage cooperation in many areas, including refereeing.
FIFA president tells critics to 'chill' over World Cup absence
While UEFA has stepped in, Artan remains sidelined from the World Cup due to the logistical impossibility of basing him elsewhere. ESPN has reported it would be "impractical" for the official to operate out of Mexico or Canada, as all primary training and briefings are centralised in Florida. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has faced criticism for failing to resolve the visa deadlock.
Infantino urged observers to "chill and relax" when questioned about the situation, noting that FIFA "does not control everything". Despite the lack of a World Cup role this summer, Artan's pedigree is undisputed in Africa, where he was recently named the 2025 CAF Men’s Referee of the Year. Among the most notable matches he has officiated is the second leg of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League final.
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African football celebrates historic appointment
Motsepe hailed the decision as a victory for the sport's ability to unite different regions. "Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African Continent, extremely proud," he said. "His receipt of the CAF Men's Referee of the Year Award 2025 and his appointment as a referee of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are a recognition of his world-class refereeing ability and the international respect that he enjoys."
The Super Cup final in Salzburg will now serve as a major platform for Artan to prove his credentials on a European stage. Motsepe concluded: "This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees and is also an excellent example of football, bringing together and uniting people from Africa and Europe and worldwide."