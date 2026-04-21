Baroness Karren Brady steps down as West Ham vice-chairman after 16 years as 'The Apprentice' star issues emotional statement

Sullivan, who first appointed Brady as managing director of Birmingham City in 1993 when she was just 23, paid tribute to her contribution. Sullivan stated: "Karren has been an exceptional leader and a key figure in the Club’s development over the years. We wish her every success in her future endeavours and thank her for her outstanding contribution over the past 16 years."

Joint-chair Daniel Kretinsky also reinforced the importance of her work behind the scenes, particularly regarding the stadium and major transfers. Kretinsky said: "I want to thank Karren most sincerely for our collaboration since 2021 and for all the work she has done in the past for the Club. Her contribution to West Ham United’s growth, such as the long-term contract for the London Stadium, shareholders transition and the British record transfer of Declan Rice, has been absolutely essential and not always fully appreciated. Karren is also very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our Club there. I wish her the best of luck in all future activities."