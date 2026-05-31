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‘Never had a regular job’ - Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal doesn’t get nervous & instead feels like a ‘superhero’
No nerves for La Masia graduate
Despite being 18 years old and carrying the hopes of a nation and club, Yamal appears remarkably unfazed by the bright lights of international football. He provided a humorous take on why the pressure of El Clasico or major tournaments doesn't bother him, comparing his current role to the anxieties of a more traditional career path.
Yamal considered the football pitch is the one place where he feels completely at home, removing the fear of failure that plagues many of his peers. “I’d be nervous if I was doing something I didn’t know how to do. If I had a regular job, for instance – I’ve never had one, so I’d probably be worried about messing it up. But football is what I’ve always done; it’s what I know. So I try to enjoy it. When I see my parents in the stands, knowing they’re proud of me, it takes the pressure off. It’s a good feeling,” Yamal told FIFA.
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The superhero sensation
Yamal is quickly becoming the face of a new generation at Barcelona, and the teenager has revealed that hitting top form makes him feel almost invincible. As he prepares to lead the line for Spain at the upcoming World Cup, the forward described the physical and mental shift that occurs when he is at his peak on the pitch.
For the youngster, the ability to maintain this level of performance is deeply tied to his emotional state and his ability to express himself through his natural flair. “I always say it’s like being a superhero – everything falls into place. I’m faster, stronger, full of adrenaline. I feel like nothing can stop me. I’d love to reach that level at the World Cup,” Yamal stated.
Creativity and the joy of the game
While many players struggle under the tactical constraints of modern football, Yamal thrives on the freedom to create. He admitted that his effectiveness on the wings for both club and country is dictated by how much fun he is having during the 90 minutes, noting that a lack of enjoyment leads to a dip in his overall impact.
“My game depends a lot on creativity, and when I’m not enjoying myself, it suffers. Everything feels a bit flatter, less inspired. But when I’m happy, like I was during the EURO, everything seems to click and I feel freer,” he explained.
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Staying grounded at Barcelona
Despite the "superhero" moniker he uses to describe his matchday persona, Yamal remains grounded in his daily life at Barcelona. He credits his family and the environment at La Masia for keeping him focused on his development rather than the fame that follows his every move. For the winger, the focus remains strictly on improving his game rather than buying into the hype.
He concluded: "I know I’m still young and I have a lot to learn. My family keeps me humble and they remind me everyday where I come from. It’s important to stay focused because in football, things can change quickly. I just want to keep working hard, enjoying my football, and making the fans happy every time I play for Barca or Spain."