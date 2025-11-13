Declan Rice Lamine Yamal Getty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Arsenal star Declan Rice headline list of nominees for 2025 Puskas Award

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Arsenal star Declan Rice are among the 11 nominees for the FIFA 2025 Puskas Award. The global honour recognising the most breathtaking goal of the year kicked off on Thursday as FIFA revealed the shortlists for both the men’s and women’s prizes. The award, named after Real Madrid icon Ferenc Puskas, recognises the finest goal scored between 11 August 2024 and 2 August 2025, and this year’s competition is stacked with elite talent.

  • Yamal’s brilliance and Rice’s rocket steal the spotlight

    Yamal earned his nomination for a stunning left-footed curler against Espanyol. It was a moment of individual brilliance that effectively clinched the league title for Barcelona. Cutting in from the right, he opened his body and sent the ball spinning into the far top corner, a finish dripping with maturity well beyond his teenage years.

    Whereas, Rice stunned the Champions League with one of the most audacious free kicks in recent memory. His nomination came for the second of his two spectacular dead-ball strikes against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. From a seemingly impossible angle, Rice trusted his capabilities and whipped an outrageous shot into the top corner to give Arsenal a famous 3–0 first-leg win.

    "To score my first free kick in a game is a special one. And then when I got the second one. I just had the confidence. I'm speechless, really," Rice told Amazon Prime after the Real Madrid game in April.

    "When you score a goal, it's the best feeling in the world. It didn't make sense from that angle to cross the ball. It would have to be a delicate pass. And when I saw the wall, it didn't make sense to cross. You know what, I'm happy I took it because it was magic."

  • Arsenal FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Who are the nominees of the FIFA Puskas and Marta award?

    FIFA Puskas Award 2025 nominees

    Alerrandro | Vitoria v. Cruzeiro | 19 August 2024

    Alessandro Deiola | Cagliari v. Venezia | 18 May 2025

    Pedro de la Vega | Cruz Azul v. Seattle Sounders | 31 July 2025

    Santiago Montiel | Independiente v. Independiente Rivadavia | 11 May 2025

    Amr Nasser | Al Ahly v. Pharco | 17 April 2025

    Carlos Orrantía | Querétaro v. Atlas | 16 April 2025

    Lucas Ribeiro | Mamelodi Sundowns v. Borussia Dortmund | 21 June 2025

    Declan Rice | Arsenal v. Real Madrid | 8 April 2025

    Rizky Ridho | Persija Jakarta v. Arema | 9 March 2025

    Kévin Rodrigues | Kasımpaşa v. Rizespor | 9 February 2025

    Lamine Yamal | Espanyol v. Barcelona | 15 May 2025

    FIFA Marta Award 2025 Nominees

    Jordyn Bugg | North Carolina Courage v. Seattle Reign | 22 March 2025

    Mariona Caldentey | Olympique Lyonnais v. Arsenal | 27 April 2025

    Ashley Cheatley | Brentford v. Ascot United |3 November 2024

    Kyra Cooney-Cross | Germany v. Australia | 28 October 2024

    Jon Ryong-jong | Korea DPR v. Argentina | 2 September 2024

    Marta | Orlando Pride v. Kansas City Current | 17 November 2024

    Vivianne Miedema | Wales v. Netherlands |5 July 2025

    Kishi Núñez|Argentina v. Costa Rica |8 September 2024

    Lizbeth Ovalle | Tigres v. Guadalajara | 3 March 2025

    Ally Sentnor | USA v. Colombia | 20 February 2025

    Khadija Shaw | Hammarby v. Manchester City | 21 November 2024

  • The legacy of greatness: A look back at previous Puskas Winners

    The Puskas Award, introduced in 2009, has become one of the most cherished individual honours in world football. Cristiano Ronaldo’s thunderbolt for Manchester United against Porto in the Champions League remains one of the most astonishing long-range strikes in European history. From nearly 40 yards out, he unleashed a missile into the top corner, and that was the first Puskas winner. 

    In 2011, a 19-year-old Neymar announced himself to the world with a goal that seemed sculpted from a video game. Picking up the ball near the halfway line for Santos, he slalomed past four defenders before putting up a composed finish. And the Puskas Award was almost inevitable.

    The Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah, took home the prize for his solo run against Everton in the Merseyside derby. Salah dribbled inside from the right, held off defenders with brute strength, then bent an unstoppable curler into the far corner. It was a quintessential Salah finish, and the Puskas Award was his in 2018. 

  • The Best FIFA Football Awards - ShowGetty Images Sport

    Who will decide the Puskas winner?

    Fans can now view all nominated goals on FIFA.com, with voting split 50/50 between supporters and a panel of FIFA Legends. The winners will be crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025.

