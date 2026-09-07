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Hansi Flick hails 'almost perfect' Barcelona as five-star Catalans seize top spot in Liga
Barcelona seize league summit
Blaugrana have successfully stormed to the top of the Liga table in emphatic fashion. The Catalan giants secured sole possession of first place on Sunday after dismantling Valencia with a resounding 5-0 victory. The comprehensive result arrived at the perfect moment for the Barca. It allowed them to fully capitalise on a costly stumble from fierce rivals Madrid, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Betis earlier.
- AFP
Flick praises training standards
Following the final whistle, Flick was understandably delighted with the comprehensive nature of the victory. The German tactician branded the dominant display against Valencia as an "almost perfect" performance from his squad.
Despite the heavy scoreline, the manager insisted that the relentless showing was simply a natural byproduct of their rigorous preparations. He credited the squad's dedication on the training pitch for laying the foundation for such a ruthless weekend result.
"I am not surprised by what we achieved, as it reflects the quality of our training," Flick explained to the media. "It was an almost perfect match."
Manager demands tactical improvement
Even after watching his team score five unanswered goals, Flick refused to let complacency settle into the dressing room. The manager was quick to highlight specific tactical areas where the Blaugrana must continue to evolve.
The German coach specifically pointed to possession and game management as the primary focus for future development. He wants his players to dictate the tempo of matches even more thoroughly to suffocate any potential opposition threats.
"I don't know if it needs saying after a 5–0 win, but there is always room for improvement," Flick noted. "We need to try to control the game even more, with more passing. There are still many matches to play this season, and we will continue to improve."
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Shift focus to European competition
With Barca now sitting completely at the top of the Liga standings, the challenge shifts toward maintaining this exceptional domestic form. However, before returning to Liga action against Levante on September 13, Flick's team will first face Feyenoord in their Champions League league-phase opener on Wednesday.
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