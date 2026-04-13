Barcelona need to stop the sob stories and referee complaints: It's time for Lamine Yamal & Co. to prove how great they really are

Less than 24 hours after the full-time whistle at Camp Nou, Barcelona released a statement revealing that the club's "legal services" had submitted a complaint to UEFA in relation to a bizarre incident in the Atletico penalty area in the 54th minute of the game.

"After play had been restarted correctly, an opponent player picked up the ball in their area without being shown the corresponding penalty," the statement read. "FC Barcelona understands that this decision, along with a grave lack of intervention by VAR, represents a major error.

"Accordingly, the club has requested an investigation be opened, access to refereeing communications, and where applicable, official acknowledgment of the errors and the adoption of the relevant measures."

If the statement had ended there, that would have been one thing, as Barca had some cause for complaint, given Juan Musso looked to have already taken an Atleti goal-kick before Marc Pubill put his hand on the ball before restarting play himself. The problem was that Barcelona weren't done yet.

In the final paragraph of their statement, the Blaugrana claimed that "this is not the first time in recent editions of the UEFA Champions League that unfathomable refereeing decisions have had a detrimental effect on the team, creating a clear double standard and preventing competing against other clubs on a level playing field."