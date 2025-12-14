Barcelona's financial troubles are over? Saudi Crown Prince considers shock €10b offer to buy La Liga champions

Reports in Spain have ignited international attention after El Chiringuito’s Francois Gallardo claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is considering a monumental €10 billion (£8.7b/$11.7m) bid to buy FC Barcelona. The rumoured offer stems from Saudi Arabia’s accelerating push into global sport, with investments through the Public Investment Fund (PIF) designed to acquire elite assets and elevate the kingdom’s sporting influence. According to the report, the bid would account for Barcelona’s estimated €2.5 billion (£2b/$2.9b) debt while providing enough capital to give the Crown Prince theoretical full control of the club.

However, the claim immediately faced scrutiny because Barcelona cannot legally be bought outright due to its long-standing socio-ownership model. The club is owned collectively by its members, who control elections and governance, meaning no individual, foreign or domestic, can purchase it. While the Saudi PIF could potentially invest in a separate commercial arm in the future, any attempt at full acquisition would be structurally blocked.

Many within Spain, therefore, see the reported bid as either symbolic or exploratory, rather than a genuine attempt to trigger immediate ownership change. Even so, the scale of the figure, unprecedented in football history, has drawn much fascination as Barcelona continues to navigate their financial turbulence. The story has sparked fierce debate among fans, analysts, and economists regarding both the feasibility and the implications of such a proposal.