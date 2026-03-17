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Barcelona or Real Madrid? Dutch star admits La Liga dream with both Clasico giants monitoring €50m midfielder
La Liga transition on the cards
Smit has openly expressed his preference for a move to Spain, citing both the footballing culture and the climate as major factors in his decision-making process. While Premier League clubs have shown significant interest in his services, the midfielder appears set on a move to Spain once his time in Alkmaar comes to an end.
“La Liga. Playing there would be great. I love the sun, I’m tired of playing in so much cold and rain, so I’d like to go and play in Spain.” Smit said on Matchday with Broederliefde when asked where he wants to go next.
Real Madrid are reportedly viewing him as a key target to refresh their midfield ranks during the upcoming summer transfer window, though Barcelona have also been linked. Elsewhere, the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have been monitoring his progress.
- AFP
Barcelona idols and historical ties
The link to Spain is not merely about the weather; Smit grew up admiring the technical mastery displayed by Barcelona during their golden era. For a player of his profile, the chance to follow in the footsteps of his footballing idols is a significant draw that could influence his eventual choice between the two Clasico rivals.
“I really enjoyed watching Barca. I grew up watching Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi play, and I consider them two of my role models," the midfielder said.
Ideal career path vs transfer reality
Despite the lure of the biggest clubs in the world, Smit originally thought he would take a more traditional route through the Dutch top flight. Many AZ graduates often spend time with the Eredivisie's traditional big three before heading abroad, but the midfielder believes his rapid rise has closed that door.
"The ideal would be a stopover at another team in Netherlands, but I don't think that's going to happen," he explained. "I had offers, but I considered that the best thing was to continue growing here. To be honest, I never saw the figures they offered me. And luckily. Otherwise, I would have started to doubt. In the end, I'm happy with my decision. Last year, especially, it cost me physically. I felt I had to improve a lot, that's why it was best to keep growing here [at AZ]."
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup dreams and Koeman's backing
The midfielder's club form - he has three goals and two assists for an AZ team sitting in a disappointing sixth place in the Eredivisie - has not gone unnoticed by the national team, with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman keeping a very close eye on his progress. Smit revealed that he has already had discussions with the Oranje coach regarding his international future and a possible place in the squad for the upcoming World Cup, which remains his ultimate professional goal.
"For me it is a dream to be able to play in a World Cup. I spoke with him during the break of the game against PSV, in which I could not play due to suspension. He gave me a lot of encouragement and said that if I maintained my level and did not have any injuries in, he counted on me. For me that is an honour. I hope to be able to help my country," Smit concluded.
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