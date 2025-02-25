Barcelona ratings vs Atletico: What a game! Pedri and Lamine Yamal are too hot to handle but Ferran Torres wastes chances in rollercoaster Copa del Rey tie

Barcelona's midfield maestro and wicked winger were a force to be reckoned with but Robert Lewandowski's replacement wilted in the Copa del Rey

Barcelona threw away a two-goal cushion after overturning a big deficit of their own in a extraordinary 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The visitors stormed out of the blocks and took the lead inside the opening minute when Antoine Griezmann's teasing cross found its way to the sniping Julian Alvarez to tuck home.

The Argentine then returned the favour as he set up Griezmann and his shot had too much power for Wojciech Szczesny to handle as Atletico finished off a rapid counter-attack five minutes later.

Article continues below

Ferran Torres missed a glorious one-on-one chance soon after but Pedri got Barcelona back into the game in the 19th minute when he slotted in Jules Kounde's cutback.

Pau Cubarsi levelled proceedings less than two minutes later as the teenager buried a header from Raphinha's dangerous corner. And then four minutes before half-time, Barca's turnaround was in full swing when an unmarked Inigo Martinez nodded in Raphinha's fierce corner to make it 3-2.

Atletico, who counter-attacked at every opportunity and with astounding speed, nearly made it 3-3, only for Szczesny to push away Griezmann's goal-bound effort early in the second half.

Substitute Alexander Sorloth, who scored the winner in a smash-and-grab La Liga victory against Barca in December, thought he had drawn his side level but the big striker was offside.

Then a moment of magic from Lamine Yamal in the 74th minute made it 4-2 as the 17-year-old waltzed past Atletico's defence, before perfectly setting up substitute Robert Lewandowski to score from two yards out.

Marcus Llorente set up a frantic end to the game with a rasping drive into the corner in the 84th minute and then Sorloth came back to haunt the Blaugrana again when he slotted past Szczesny deep into second-half stoppage time. Both teams will head to Madrid for the return leg with the semi-final on a knife edge.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium...