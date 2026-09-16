Barca hit seven! Raphinha hat-trick and Joao Cancelo stunner maintain perfect Liga start for Hansi Flick's side

Barca secured their sixth consecutive Liga victory of the season with an emphatic 7-2 win against Racing Santander. Flick’s side proved far too strong for their visitors during a breathtaking home performance.

The relentless hosts wasted absolutely no time in establishing their dominance on the pitch. Just eight minutes into the contest, Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in spectacular fashion to delight the home supporters.

The Portugal international unleashed a stunning strike from 25 yards out. His powerful effort crashed in off the underside of the crossbar to set the tone for an incredibly high-scoring afternoon.