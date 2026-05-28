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Barcelona progressing in Bernardo Silva transfer talks with Man City icon willing to take pay cut
Free agent status facilitates long-awaited move
Silva has been a recurring name on Barcelona's recruitment radar for several years. President Joan Laporta and the club's sporting hierarchy have long admired the midfielder's technical profile, having previously explored a deal while Xavi was at the helm. However, the 31-year-old ultimately extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium at that time.
According to Sport, the landscape has shifted dramatically three years later. Now an adventurer seeking a final major challenge in Europe, Silva is an attractive free agent. Driven by a personal desire to live in Catalunya, where part of his family is already based, the Portuguese has tasked his representative, Jorge Mendes, with finalising an agreement with the Blaugrana.
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Flick convinced by Silva’s tactical versatility
While Hansi Flick initially voiced concerns regarding the player's age and the existing congestion in Barca’s offensive ranks, those doubts appear to have been quelled. The German coach has recognised the necessity for a player with Silva’s unique experience, especially given the club's recurring injury issues in the final third.
Flick now views Silva as a vital piece of depth who can provide elite leadership within the dressing room. Crucially, his ability to operate in a variety of roles - either in a three-man midfield or as an inverted winger on the right - would allow the club to manage the workload of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
Salary sacrifice key to unlocking deal
Financial constraints have historically hampered Barcelona's transfer business, but Silva is prepared to make the move feasible. Although his Manchester City salary was considerable, the absence of a transfer fee makes the operation manageable for Laporta. Sport claims that Silva is so determined to play in La Liga that he is willing to accept a pay cut to fit into the club's wage structure.
Talks between sporting director Deco and Mendes have accelerated significantly this week. While Atletico Madrid have also shown interest - adding a layer of competition as the two clubs also negotiate over Julian Alvarez - Silva’s clear preference remains the Blaugrana. The move is viewed as a "now or never" opportunity for a player who has won everything in England.
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Squad overhaul impacts Rashford and Gordon
The ripple effects of Silva’s potential arrival are already being felt in the squad planning for next season. With Anthony Gordon’s arrival at Barcelona nearly confirmed, the addition of another high-level attacker would effectively end Marcus Rashford’s time at the club. Rashford spent the current season on loan from Manchester United, but the club will not look to make that arrangement permanent if they secure Gordon and Silva.