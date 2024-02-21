Barcelona player ratings vs Napoli: Red-hot Robert Lewandowski leads the way - but Victor Osimhen teaches porous defence a lesson in Champions League draw

The Polish striker bagged his fifth goal in four games but the Blaugrana were forced to settle for a first-leg draw in Naples

For so much of this season, there have been questions asked about Robert Lewandowski's longevity as a top-tier striker. On Wednesday, though, he showed that there is some life in those old legs, as he provided a moment of class to give Barcelona the lead over Napoli, only to have his effort cancelled out following a defensive error as the Blaugrana settled for a 1-1 first-leg draw in the Champions League last 16.

Both Ilkay Gundogan and Lamine Yamal forced Alex Meret into athletic stops inside the first 30 minutes while Napoli, for their part, offered little, with Victor Osimhen largely starved of service and well-handled by the Barca centre-backs.

Lewandowski broke the deadlock after the break as the Poland striker received a pass from Pedri in stride, evaded Napoli pressure, and tucked the ball into the bottom corner. But the other big striker leveled things, as Osimhen spun Inigo Martinez and finished past a sprawling Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca spent the dying minutes of the game holding on, as Napoli missed a handful of half-chances to grab what might have been a crucial second goal. Instead, the two sides grinded to a stalemate that might not be too bad for either team.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona...