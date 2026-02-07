Goal.com
Live
Barcelona Mallorca GFX Getty
Harry Sherlock

Barcelona player ratings vs Mallorca: Lamine Yamal, that is special! Spain winger scores brilliant long-range goal and Robert Lewandowski nets as Hansi Flick's side record routine win at Camp Nou

Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant goal, and Robert Lewandowski and Marc Bernal also found the net, as Barcelona beat Mallorca 3-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday evening. Hansi Flick's side had to shake off a difficult opening to the game, before clicking through the gears and recording a big win.

Mallorca pressed Barcelona heavily throughout the first 20 minutes and had multiple chances to break the deadlock, but could not find a way past Joan Garcia in the Catalan goal. 

So it fell to Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark, capitalising after Dani Olmo cushioned a rebound to the Poland international after Marcus Rashford's effort from the edge of the box was blocked. 

And Barca had a second before the hour mark, as Lamine Yamal took aim from range and, with the goalkeeper unsighted, found the top corner. 

Marc Bernal then wrapped the game up with eight minutes to go, netting a superb finish after some jinking dribbling. 

This was a routine win for Hansi Flick's side against spirited La Liga opposition. 

GOAL rates Barca's players from Camp Nou... 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MALLORCAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (7/10):

    A couple of superb saves in the first half as Mallorca flew forward. Barca gained control over the game and he had very little to do in the second half. 

    Jules Kounde (5/10):

    Struggled at times against Virgili's direct running and was dismal in the first half in possession. Grew into it and did have chances but he has to improve defensively.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    Flashed a header wide. Gets on the ball and steps out of defence so well; he so rarely loses the ball. 

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Barca's best defender. Did well to stand up to Mallorca's pressing. 

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Struggled to impact the game as much as he wanted to in the final third. Fine defensively with most of Mallorca's threat coming down Kounde's side. 

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MALLORCAAFP

    Midfield

    Marc Casado (7/10):

    Superb range of passing. Got himself involved defensively, repeatedly too. He's becoming an elite midfielder.

    Dani Olmo (9/10):

    Feather-light touch to Lewandowski for his goal. Created more chances than any other player on the pitch. A creative masterclass.

    Fermin Lopez (8/10):

    Exceptional defensively throughout, mopping up behind Olmo and Casado. An excellent performance.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MALLORCAAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Somehow missed from close-range on the stroke of half-time after Kounde fired a shot across the goalmouth. Made up for it with a brilliant goal from range. He's magic.

    Robert Lewandowski (8/10):

    Opened the scoring with a superb finish from close-range after Olmo's very clever flick. Always a threat and a deadly finisher.

    Marcus Rashford (7/10):

    Always wanted the ball, and was forever attempting to cut in from the left. Took a knock to his knee towards the end of the half but shook it off. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MALLORCAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Marc Bernal (7/10):

    Second-half sub. Scored the third with some exceptional dribbling and a fine finish.

    Ferran Torres (6/10):

    On with the game won. Didn't impact it much.

    Joao Cancelo (6/10):

    Came on to keep Barcelona solid.

    Roony Bardghji (N/A):

    Replaced Yamal late.

    Tommy Marques (N/A):

    A late sub.

    Hansi Flick (8/10):

    Will have been delighted to see Barca keep a clean sheet, and he was able to rotate well. A routine performance and a fine win.

Copa del Rey
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
0