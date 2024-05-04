Barcelona player ratings vs Girona: Errors galore as Catalans gift La Liga title to Real Madrid & third place now stares them in the face amid season to forget

Barcelona finally succumbed to what has seemed inevitable for weeks, losing to a high-octane Girona side, 4-2, and officially cede La Liga to Real Madrid.
Andreas Christensen opened the scoring inside five minutes for the Blaugrana, a fine volleyed effort from outside the box giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Girona responded from the ensuing kick off - La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk nodding home to complete a sweeping attack.
Both sides had their chances before the break. Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga denied first Christensen, then Ilkay Gundogan. The Blaugrana backline, too, was subjected to wave-after-wave of Girona counter-attacks. Robert Lewandowski gave the Blaugrana the lead on the stroke of half-time, though, converting from the penalty spot.
But Girona clawed their way back into it. Cristian Portu got the first, finishing at the near post after a mishit Sergi Roberto backpass gifted the home side a clear run on goal. And Miguel Gutierrez gave the hosts the lead, his deflected strike trickling in past a wrong-footed Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Portu smashed home the fourth to cap off a miserable afternoon for Xavi in Catalonia.
The result was the manifestation of a much-delayed reality. Barca have officially ceded La Liga to their biggest rivals, and now face the unenviable task of hunting down a side that only seem likely to improve.
GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Montilivi...