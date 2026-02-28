Goal.com
Barcelona player ratings vs Villarreal: Lamine Yamal scores first ever hat-trick as Spanish wonderkid takes Blaugrana four points clear in La Liga title race

A hat-trick from Lamine Yamal ensured Barcelona stretched their lead at the top of La Liga to four points with an impressive 4-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday. The winger was sensational as he helped himself to three goals and the first match ball of his career. Barcelona made light work of the third best side in Spain this season and extended their advantage over Real Madrid, who play on Monday.

Barcelona made an unusually jittery start to the action and Villarreal applied early pressure on the home defence. The visitors' half-hearted appeals for a handball against Alejandro Balde were rightfully waved away, but the close call was enough to spark life into Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s men stepped up the tempo and, when Pape Gueye lost control of the ball following some unnecessary fancy footwork, made their dominance count. Fermin Lopez robbed the Senegal international and slipped through Yamal who opened his body to curl low into the bottom corner after 28 minutes.

Nine minutes later, the dazzling winger doubled his and Barcelona’s tally. Receiving the ball on the right touchline, Yamal drove at Sergi Cardona, beat the full-back with a stepover and then jinked the ball over Alberto Moleiro’s outstretched foot. The ball sat up kindly for the winger who whipped a scorching effort into the top right-corner to make it 2-0.

Villarreal immediately improved after the break and halved the deficit within minutes. Barcelona failed to clear a Nicolas Pepe corner and the ball landed with Gueye, played onside by Raphinha, to sweep past Joan Garcia from close range. On the 54th minute, the visitors almost levelled when Ayoze Perez raced through and knocked past Garcia but curled his effort wide. 

With the game threatening to open up, Flick replaced Olmo with Pedri, who added control and helped put the game beyond doubt. After 69 minutes, the midfielder found Yamal who cut inside and found the bottom left corner once again. With the points already guaranteed, Jules Kounde got in behind the Villarreal defence and found Robert Lewandowski, who passed into an empty net in injury time to make it 4-1.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Spotify Camp Nou...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Garcia was a commanding presence at the back, but was incredibly fortunate to see Perez's effort drift wide when he was stranded up the pitch.

    Jules Kounde (8/10):

    The French defender marauded up and down the Barcelona right, set up Lewandowski's goal and could have got on the scoresheet himself.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    The defender was largely untroubled by Villarreal, who rarely threatened the Barcelona defence.

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Was a comfortable afternoon for the former Manchester City man alongside Cubarsi.

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Escaped an early shout for a penalty, but kept the lively Pepe under wraps for much of the game.

    Midfield

    Marc Bernal (7/10):

    Bossed the midfield at times and was impressive off the ball as much as he was on it.

    Fermin Lopez (8/10):

    Earned two assists in the first half and outshone his attacking midfield partner.

    Dani Olmo (5/10):

    Flitted in and out of the game before being hooked after an hour to be replaced by Pedri.

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (10/10):

    The winger was composed to open the scoring and then showcased his world-class talent with his second goal. Deserved an impressive hat-trick.

    Ferran Torres (5/10):

    The Spanish forward was wasteful in front of goal, fluffing a golden chance from a delightful Raphinha pass.

    Raphinha (6/10):

    The Brazilian was tireless and a creative force, but lazy defending from a corner handed Villarreal their goal.

    Subs & Manager

    Pedri (8/10):

    Instilled a degree of control after replacing Olmo, just when the visitors looked most likely to equalise.

    Ronald Araujo (6/10):

    Introduced just before the Barcelona third and was untroubled.

    Robert Lewandowski (7/10):

    Replaced Torres and the Polish forward found the back of the net late on to make it 4-1.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    Barcelona are looking to make the Englishman's move to the club permanent, but Rashford was confined to the bench. He was bright when introduced.

    Roony Bardghji (5/10):

    Came on for hat-trick hero Yamal and could not replicate the Spaniard's excellence.

    Hansi Flick (8/10):

    Job done for the German coach. Made changes at the right time to ensure Villarreal were kept at arm's length.

