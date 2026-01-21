Barcelona player ratings vs Slavia Prague: Fermin Lopez bags brace as Robert Lewandowski atones for own goal but Pedri injury casts shadow over Champions League thriller

Slavia Prague threatened a shock by opening the scoring after just 10 minutes. A corner in from the right was flicked on to the back post and bundled home by Vasil Kusej. Barcelona, without Lamine Yamal due to suspension, were stunned but slowly grew into the game and levelled just after the half hour through Lopez. A neat flick from Raphinha saw the ball go through to Frenkie de Jong, and the Dutchman slid a ball through to Lopez to fire home the ball at the near post.

Lopez then added a second eight minutes later after being given far too much time and space on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder had time to take a couple of touches before firing a powerful shot home to make it 2-1. Yet Barcelona's lead lasted only a couple of minutes as they were undone by another corner. Stepan Chaloupek was allowed to run unchecked to the near post, with the ball taking a touch off the defender and Lewandowski before ending up in the back of Joan Garcia's net.

Barcelona started the second half on the front foot and managed to get the ball in the net through De Jong. However, it was ruled out for a tight offside by Lewandowski in the build-up. There was more bad news for Barcelona on the hour mark when Pedri picked up an injury and was forced off. Hansi Flick sent on Olmo in his place and saw the Spain star make an instant impact, firing an excellent shot into the top corner to restore Barcelona's lead.

Substitutions were to prove key to the victory, as Flick also sent on Marcus Rashford for the ineffective Bardghji. The Manchester United loanee wasted little time teeing up Lewandowski to finish from close range to grab Barcelona's fourth of the night and finally end the challenge of Slavia Prague.

