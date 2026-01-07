Barcelona vs Athletic Club Player Ratings
Ben McAleer

Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Raphinha & Co. run riot as five-star Blaugrana cruise into Supercopa final

Barcelona dominated against Athletic Club on Wednesday as the La Liga leaders eased to a 5-0 win over the Basque side to book their spot in the Supercopa de Espana final. Barca boss Hansi Flick opted to start teenage star Lamine Yamal on the bench in Jeddah, but it didn't hinder the Blaugrana, who were ruthless in their semi-final showdown.

It took until the 15th minute for Barcelona to fire off their first shot on target as Pedri rifled a low drive straight at Unai Simon. And the Blaugrana had a great opportunity to go ahead five minutes later, only for Fermin Lopez to fire in a tame effort that was easily dealt with by Spain's No.1.

Barca were ahead with 22 minutes on the clock, however, as Ferran Torres bundled past Simon after a Fermin hit was deflected into the feet of the striker. Fermin then made no mistake to double Barcelona's advantage, and Roony Bardghji added a third with 10 minutes of the first half to play. Raphinha then got in on the act as the Brazilian rifled past Simon to ensure his side went in at the break four goals to the good.

Raphinha added his second and Barcelona's fifth shortly after the restart as the Catalans booked their place in Sunday's final with ease.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (7/10):

    Denied Athletic early on with a routine stop. Rescued by the woodwork on the stroke of half-time having been beaten by Sancet. Easily dealt with a Jauregizar hit from range as Athletic sought a consolation.

    Jules Kounde (7/10):

    Linked up well with Bardghji down the right flank.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    Was outmuscled by Inaki Williams early on, with the Athletic forward incorrectly called offside. Settled well afterwards, however.

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Almost gifted Athletic a chance following a weak pass back to Joan Garcia in the second half.

    Alejandro Balde (7/10):

    Hardly put a foot wrong before he came off in the 65th minute. 

    Midfield

    Pedri (7/10):

    Tested Simon in the 15th minute with an effort straight at his compatriot. Dictated the tempo with ease before coming off.

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    Kept play ticking over well for Flick's side in the middle of the park up to his second half withdrawal.

    Attack

    Roony Bardghji (9/10):

    Deputised for Yamal on the right. Picked out Pedri well in the 15th minute for Barcelona's first shot on target and scored Barca's third in a rampant first half. Withdrawn with two assists to go with his goal.

    Fermin Lopez (9/10):

    Should have opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but his effort was easily dealt with by Simon. Made no mistake on the half-hour mark to double Barcelona's advantage.

    Raphinha (9/10):

    Bagged Barcelona's sumptuous fourth as they tore Athletic to shreds in the opening 45. Added his second and Barca's fifth early in the second half in a superb showing.

    Ferran Torres (7/10):

    Found the breakthrough midway through the first half as he bundled an effort past Simon.

    Subs & Manager

    Gerard Martin (5/10):

    Replaced Balde midway through the second half. Played Gomez on with 15 minutes to play, though the Athletic forward somehow failed to hit the target.

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    Came on for De Jong in the 64th minute. Did little of note during his cameo.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    Had a shot deflected behind for a corner shortly after replacing Raphinha.

    Lamine Yamal (7/10):

    Introduced to a huge reception with 20 minutes to go. Tried his best to dazzle supporters.

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    A routine outing from the Spaniard.

    Hansi Flick (9/10):

    Left Yamal on the bench, but it made no difference as Barca eased to the Supercopa de Espana final.

