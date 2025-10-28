Getty/Sport.es
Barcelona ordered to release Negreira contract as records of €8m payments to refereeing official go missing
Barcelona face fresh scrutiny as court escalates Negreira probe
The “Negreira Case,” already one of Spanish football’s most explosive legal sagas has entered a critical new phase. A Barcelona court has issued a formal order compelling the Catalan giants to present all contracts and supporting documents related to the €8 million paid to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and his associated companies between 2001 and 2018.
According to El Mundo, investigators have found no trace of the original contracts or any written documentation in Barca’s archives to justify the payments, which were allegedly made for “refereeing advisory” services. The lack of paper trail has intensified suspicions surrounding the nature of the relationship between Barcelona and the former vice-president of Spain’s Referees Committee (CTA).
The court’s order extends beyond administrative paperwork, summoning Barcelona as a legal entity to testify as part of the investigation. The statements of former coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde, along with that of current club president Laporta, are scheduled for November 25, where they will appear as witnesses.
Alleged corruption and missing documentation
The judicial order underlines the court’s determination to uncover the truth behind nearly two decades of payments to Negreira. The investigation is centred on whether these transactions were legitimate consulting fees or part of a wider attempt to influence refereeing decisions in Barcelona’s favour, an accusation that could constitute sports corruption.
The court has requested “any type of material” that might justify Negreira’s invoicing, including written reports, service records, or communications between the club and the former referee. So far, no physical evidence has emerged to corroborate Barcelona’s long-standing claim that the payments were for lawful technical advice on officiating and scouting young players.
In prior testimony, both Bartomeu and Rosell defended the arrangement, stating that Negreira’s consulting services were limited to providing tactical reports and evaluations of refereeing standards. However, contradictions in witness statements and the continued absence of verifiable contracts have prompted deeper judicial intervention adding to the mounting legal pressure on the club’s leadership.
Other figures drawn into the investigation
The court has also called upon several key figures for questioning in the coming months, expanding the scope of the inquiry. Club representative Elena Fort is expected to testify on January 27 and former president Joan Gaspart on February 6.
Additionally, former referee Ricardo Segura, who has been employed by the Catalan giants since 2021 to provide “refereeing advisory services” has been summoned to explain his current role and whether it mirrors Negreira’s prior engagement. The inclusion of Segura highlights concerns that Barca may have continued similar arrangements even after the scandal became public.
This development underscores how deeply the controversy has permeated the club’s operations, reviving questions over Barcelona’s governance and transparency practices during a period already marked by financial strain and boardroom instability.
Pressure mounts as Barcelona brace for decisive hearing
The next phase of the investigation will centre around the November 25 hearing, when Laporta, Enrique, and Valverde testify before the court. Their accounts could prove pivotal in determining whether the €8m paid to Negreira’s companies was for legitimate consulting services or represented a breach of trust and fair play regulations.
The court will also review any documentation Barcelona provides in response to its order - a decisive factor in shaping the future course of the case. Should the club fail to produce adequate records, suspicions of financial and sporting misconduct may deepen further.
As legal scrutiny intensifies, the Blaugrana club find themselves balancing courtroom battles with on-pitch ambitions, all while facing the prospect of extended judicial proceedings that could stretch well into 2026. The outcome of the November testimonies may finally signal whether the club can begin to move past one of the most damaging scandals in its modern history.
