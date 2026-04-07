Barcelona need to move on from Robert Lewandowski - but replacing legendary striker will not be easy

Lewandowski will not be short of options should he wish to depart this summer. Reports of interest from MLS, most notably Chicago Fire, refuse to go away, while Juventus have been mooted as a potential destination should the Pole wish to continue his career in Europe. And though the man himself insists no decision has been made, he hinted in that same interview with The Athletic that he would not be against remaining with the Spanish champions.

"For now, I cannot tell you nothing (about what I will decide), because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which way I want to go. It’s not for this moment," he said. "I don’t put pressure on myself - probably when I was 25 or 30 that would have been different.

"With my experience and the age I am, I don’t have to decide now. I don’t have the feeling of which way I should decide. Maybe in three months is probably when I have to decide. But still, I don’t have any stress. I have to feel it. I have to start to feel it, then it will be easier for me when we talk about my future."

"Being at Barca over the past few years has allowed me to see how much dedication and work goes on behind the scenes to move the club forward," he added. "There is a strong sense of ambition and belief in the future, and that creates a lot of motivation for everyone inside the team.

"For a club like Barcelona, stability and trust in the long-term project are very important. I believe in continuity and in people who truly understand the values and identity of this club."