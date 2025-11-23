Barcelona handed Marcus Rashford boost ahead of Chelsea trip but Pedri set to miss mammoth Champions League clash

Barcelona’s preparations for their crucial Champions League meeting with Chelsea took a dramatic turn as Rashford returned to full training on Sunday after several days away from the squad. The England international had missed Thursday and Friday’s sessions and was not present at Camp Nou on Saturday, with shifting explanations from personal problems to minor physical issues and eventually the flu, creating confusion over his condition. His reappearance at the Ciutat Esportiva, however, has eased concerns, and he now looks set to be included in the travelling squad.

Meanwhile, Pedri has been definitively ruled out of the trip to London after failing to train with the group on Sunday, ending any lingering hopes of an early return. The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a left hamstring injury in El Clasico on October 26, and despite optimism in recent weeks, Barcelona have opted for caution. With his recovery still incomplete, the club now expects him to return at the weekend against Deportivo Alaves or, at the latest, Atletico Madrid on December 2.

Frenkie de Jong remains available in the Champions League after missing the clash with Athletic Club, serving a suspension on Saturday, providing a timely boost for Flick as he prepares to face Chelsea’s aggressive midfield. Alejandro Balde is also expected to feature despite hobbling off in the 4-0 win over Athletic Club, while several first-team regulars underwent recovery sessions following Saturday’s match.