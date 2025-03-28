Jules KoundeGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'A lack of respect!' - Barcelona star Jules Kounde fumes over rearranged game with Osasuna and insists 'players are not machines' as he hits out at La Liga officials

J. KoundeBarcelonaOsasunaLaLigaBarcelona vs Osasuna

Jules Kounde expressed his anger over Barcelona's grueling fixture congestion and called out La Liga officials following his side's win over Osasuna.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kounde angry at La Liga officials
  • Urged them to schedule games with more rest
  • Insisted the players "are not machines"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches