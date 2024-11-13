VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Barcelona join Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the race to sign Frankfurt sensation

TransfersBundesligaLaLigaO. MarmoushBarcelonaEintracht FrankfurtBayern MunichLiverpool

Barcelona will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Liverpool as they set their sights on Egypt international Omar Marmoush.

  • Frankfurt forward Marmoush on Barca's radar
  • Has 24 G+A in 16 games this season
  • Bayern, Liverpool, and Man City also believed to be interested
