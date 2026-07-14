Huge blow for Barcelona! Frenkie de Jong facing 'several months' on sidelines after returning from World Cup injured

According to a report from MARCA, De Jong arrived at the training facilities on Monday for routine medical examinations. The midfielder had featured in all of the Netherlands' fixtures at the recent World Cup before their elimination against Morocco in the Round of 32. De Jong played 110 minutes in that tight 1-1 draw, which ultimately ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

While some players were granted extra rest, he was present alongside Ronald Araujo. The initial assessments have uncovered a severe knee injury, sparking massive concern within the club. Barcelona have not yet released an official statement, but the situation looks incredibly bleak as they await the final diagnostic results.