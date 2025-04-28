West Ham United FC v Leicester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Barcelona receive financial boost from West Ham's Premier League survival as English club set to complete €42.5m signing of Jean-Clair Todibo as part of deal with Nice

BarcelonaWest HamTransfersLaLigaPremier LeagueNiceJ. Todibo

Barcelona will collect a significant after West Ham's Premier League survival ensured they will have to buy Jean-Clair Todibo in a permanent deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • West Ham survive Premier League relegation
  • Triggers obligation to buy Todibo from Nice
  • Barca to receive a chunk of the transfer fee
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱