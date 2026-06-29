Barcelona contact Harry Kane's representatives over stunning potential transfer as Bayern Munich striker targeted to replace Robert Lewandowski again

The Blaugrana have expressed their interest in the 32-year-old forward, with Daily Mail reporting that the club has agreed to revisit the situation once England's participation in the 2026 World Cup concludes. Having recently lost Lewandowski, who has agreed a deal to join MLS side Chicago Fire, Barca are in the market for a focal point who can lead their line, and Kane is seen as the ultimate marquee signing.

Despite their well-documented financial issues, the Spanish side is looking at creative ways to fund a move for the striker, who has just one year remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena. While Bayern Munich remain desperate to keep hold of their talisman, the lure of Camp Nou could provide a significant test for the former Tottenham man's commitment to the Bavarian project.